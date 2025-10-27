Delhi Customs seized narcotics, gold worth over Rs 360 cr in past six months

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Delhi Customs has seized narcotics and gold worth more than Rs 360 crore in the past little over six months, according to official data.

As many as 74 people were arrested for violating Customs laws during this period, the data showed.

"Performance in a nutshell -- during the current financial year 2025-26, Delhi Customs has seized 26.269 kg of gold valued at Rs 24.68 crore. In narcotics, it booked 52 cases and seized 239 kg of narcotics substances (ganja, cocaine, etc.) valued at Rs 338.03 crore, and 74 persons were arrested for violation of laws.

"Total realised duties amounting to Rs 10.80 crore while safeguarding the nation's economic frontiers (till 15.10.2025)," Delhi Customs said in a post on X.

During an ongoing drive for cleanliness, narcotics worth around Rs 850 crore were destroyed on October 16, the post dated October 24 said.

Meanwhile, Customs officials at Delhi airport have been detecting cases of gold and narcotics smuggling.

"When it comes to smuggling of gold, the fertile brain of the human race can think in more ways than can be conceived. With the spurt in prices of yellow metal internationally, the inflow is expected to increase as it becomes more lucrative for the smugglers. This, however, has met with commensurate preventive response by Delhi airport Customs," it said.

The Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport booked a case of narcotics smuggling on Sunday after an Indian male passenger was intercepted when he arrived from Bangkok.

Customs officials seized hydroponic weed (ganja) concealed inside the cavity of baggage (false bottom), weighing 2.5 kg, officials said on Monday.

One kg of ganja is valued at Rs 1 crore in the grey market, they said.

The Customs officials also detected a case of gold smuggling using an ingenious modus operandi.

An Indian male passenger was intercepted after his arrival from Dubai on October 25. The plastic cap of a water bottle was "manipulated to conceal a cylindrical piece of gold, crafted meticulously to fit into it, making it difficult to detect".

"But the attentive Customs officers ensured that they crack innovative methods deployed by the smugglers. Detection and revelation of the gold cylinder lead to the seizure of 170 gm of the precious yellow metal.

"Though a small quantity was caught, nevertheless, a novel methodology was unearthed," Delhi Customs said in a post on X on Sunday. PTI AKV ARI