Delhi: DDA to redevelop 3 parks, monuments under ASI's supervision

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will undertake a comprehensive exercise to redevelop three parks and monuments in the city under the overall supervision of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), according to a statement issued by the Raj Niwas on Friday.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect is set to be signed between the DDA and the ASI within the next one week, the statement said.

"In line with Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's efforts to convert the capital into a 'city of heritage', the DDA will now be undertaking the work of conservation, restoration, rejuvenation and redevelopment of the Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Sanjay Van and Shalimar Bagh, at its own cost, under the overall supervision of ASI," the statement said.

The three parks under the DDA's ownership have several ASI-protected monuments, which were hitherto lying in a state of neglect, it added.

"Following communications between Saxena and Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, wherein the former had requested for handing over these sites to DDA for restoration and redevelopment, the latter has agreed to hand over ASI monuments location in these sites to DDA," it said.

The ministry has also handed over the Dilli Chalo, Ghata Masjid, Urdu Academy and Sadbhavna parks behind the Red Fort and the walled city for rejuvenation and redevelopment to the DDA. The tenders for the redevelopment projects of these parks are in advanced stages, according to the statement.

While the LG, in his communication to the minister, had requested for the handing over of such sites citing the good work done by the DDA in restoring the Mehrauli Archaeological Park, St James Church and Qudasia Ghat-Vasudev Ghat in the city, the minister recorded his appreciation for the "exemplary interest shown by Saxena to support the cause for preserving the priceless built heritage of Delhi for posterity", the statement said.

It has been agreed by the culture ministry that the DDA will use its resources for executing the conservation work, the ASI will supervise the aforesaid conservation work and a high-level committee under the chairmanship of the secretary in the culture ministry will be constituted to monitor the progress and ensure a timely completion of the projects at all the three sites, it stated.

It may be noted that the recently-revamped Mehrauli Archaeological Park houses several ASI-owned monuments, such as Balban's Tomb, the Jamali-Kamali mosque and many other lesser-known unidentified monuments and structures that were discovered during a recent restoration drive carried out by the DDA and will now be taken up for restoration, conservation and redevelopment, the statement added. PTI NIT RC