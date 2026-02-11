Delhi: Death by negligence case filed in labourer's sewer death

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Police have filed a case of death by negligence in connection with the demise of a labourer who fell into an open manhole in the city's Begumpur area a day ago, an officer said on Wednesday.

A case under sections 285 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Begumpur Police Station, the officer said.

On Tuesday, a lifeless body of 32-year-old Birju Kumar Rai was taken out of a manhole on vacant DDA land in Sector-32, Rohini.

The police were informed about the fall the same day at 2.36 pm.

According to police, the caller, Amir Hussain, told them that Rai had been missing since Monday evening.

During the enquiry, another labourer, Budhan Das alias Suraj, 33, told police that he and Rai had had alcohol Monday night and were returning to their jhuggi around 7.30 pm when Rai lost balance and fell into the open manhole.

The police said Das did not tell anyone about the incident the whole night, and alerted Hussain only the next afternoon.

A team from Begumpur Police Station, with the help of the fire brigade, retrieved the body from the manhole.

The police said statements of witnesses are being recorded and CCTV footage is being examined as part of the probe. PTI BM VN VN