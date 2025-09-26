Delhi decks up for Navratri, Durga Puja with themes of Operation Sindoor and Satyajit Ray film

New Delhi, Sept 26 (PTI) From Kashmere Gate’s century-old puja to the themed pandals of Chittaranjan Park, Delhi has welcomed Navratri and Durga Puja with prayer, rhythm of dhols and festive foods.

Footfalls across major pandals have already touched thousands daily, with devotees pouring in for rituals, and cultural events, various pandal organisers across the city said.

Now in its 112th year, at the Timarpur and Civil Lines Puja Samity, the theme “Peace Through Strength” draws inspiration from the imagery of Nataraj and Buddha. The pandal features artistic installations, live performances, and exhibits focusing on literacy and discipline.

Organisers said the concept resonates with the triumph of good over evil, and draws a symbolic connection with Operation Sindoor, honouring India’s soldiers.

"Just like Maa Durga brought peace after defeating demon Mahishasura, our soldiers fight to maintain peace in our country," Sukhanshu Chatterjee, president of the Samity said.

In CR Park, which hosts four pandals, the most in the city draws huge crowds. The Cooperative Ground puja, celebrating its 50th year, has designed the pandal to look like Jaisalmer's Golden Fort and themed it on Satyajit Ray’s film "Sonar Kella".

"I’ve been going to the Cooperative Ground puja pandal for more than 20 years. No matter how busy life gets, I always make time for it. The ambience, the music, the lights, it just brings peace," said Ankita Dey, a Delhi resident who has been staying in the city for the past seven years.

The B Block puja, also in its golden jubilee year, has chosen “Mati” (mother soil) as its theme. The pandal features traditional village architecture, with bamboo structures, mud walls, and clay idol work by artisans from West Bengal.

“I came here with my grandparents as a child,” said Amrita, another resident of the city. “There’s something grounding about the place, the food, the dhaak, the rituals, it is something that I want my children to experience as well,” she said.

This year at the Kali Mandir Ground puja, organised by the CR Park Durga Puja Samiti, the Durga idol is crafted entirely from clay brought from the Ganga in Mayapur. The pandal itself is built using bamboo, fabric, and eco-friendly materials.

The celebrations include clay modelling workshops and artisan exhibits running throughout the week.

“Pre-puja festivities began on September 1. We have also set up stalls selling handlooms and handicrafts made by female artisans to support local communities,” said Prodip Ganguly, vice-president of the committee. Among the many craftsmen who return to Delhi each year for the pujas is Gobindo, an idol-maker from West Bengal with more than 25 years of experience.

Gobindo said he has been coming to the city for years and every year he makes around 40 to 50 idols. “It’s a family tradition, my father taught me, and I’m teaching my son. We use sacred clay from Mayapur. It’s not just work, it’s devotion,” he said.

Chittaranjan Park, home to a large Bengali population since the 1960s, remains the heart of the city’s Durga Pujo celebrations, with four major grounds – Kali Mandir, B Block, Cooperative Ground, and Mela Ground – drawing thousands of visitors daily.

In Kashmere Gate, Delhi’s oldest puja, established in 1910, has entered its 116th year. “We are keeping it traditional, just as our forefathers did,” said Shankho Mita, joint secretary of the organising committee.

The Minto Road Puja Samity has also chosen a traditional theme for the celebration, focusing on rituals and community bonding.

“Every year I look forward to this. There’s a calmness here, a sense of belonging. It reminds me of childhood and Kolkata,” said Ananya Mukherjee, a college student.

As ashtami and dashami near, pandals across the city are set to draw even larger crowds for cultural programmes, rituals and festive markets.