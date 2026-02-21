Delhi: DefSat conference to bring together strategic experts, policymakers from Feb 24-26

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Senior military leaders, policymakers, technology partners and entrepreneurs will come together to discuss the use of space technology in defence at the fourth edition of DefSat next week in the national capital, officials said on Saturday.

The theme of the conference, which will take place from February 24 to 26 at the Manekshaw Centre here, is "Space at the Core of National Security." In a statement, Subba Rao Pavuluri, president of the Satcom Industry Association India (SIA-India), said, "Globally, more than 50 countries now operate military or dual-use satellites, and space has become central to deterrence and operational readiness." "DefSat's theme placing space at the core of national security reflects a shift from viewing space as an enabler to recognising it as a strategic security domain that requires doctrine, resilience and coordinated planning," Pavuluri added.

The DefSat-2026 conference will convene over 500 participants from around 20 countries, and more than 20 speakers and representatives from nearly 60 organisations. It will feature a broad agenda spanning operational doctrine, industrial collaboration, technology resilience, and geopolitical partnerships.

The conference will take place at a time when India has announced its highest-ever defence budget of Rs 7.85 lakh crore for the financial year 2026-2027.

In a statement, Anil Prakash, Director General of SIA-India, said, "With India allocating a record Rs 7.85 lakh crore to defence, over Rs 2.19 lakh crore in capital modernisation, and nearly Rs 1.39 lakh crore reserved for domestic industry, the signal is clear -- India is investing in future-ready security." "Space sits at the centre of this transformation. DEFSAT 2026 is where policy, military thinking and industry readiness come together to ensure space is not just used, but secured and integrated into national defence doctrine," he added.