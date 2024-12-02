Delhi-Dehradun expressway in its final stage: Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun, Dec 1 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday announced that the construction of the Delhi-Dehradun expressway, which will drastically reduce the travel time between the two cities, is in its final stages. While inspecting the project on-the-spot, near the Dat Kali Temple here, the chief minister said upon its completion the journey time between Dehradun and Delhi will be reduced to 2.5 to 3 hours only.

Currently the travel time between the two cities is five to six hours.

Dhami said that the project, also called the Delhi-Dehradun elevated expressway, will be benefitting the residents of Dehradun, Haridwar, Rishikesh and the tourists and devotees coming to Uttarakhand for the Chardham yatra.

"This will make the movement of people easier and the Chardham Yatra will become far more convenient," he said.

"The project will help strengthen the economy of Uttarakhand by promoting tourism and business activities, he added. There has been a coordination of ecology and economy in the project that has Asia's largest wildlife corridor," he added.

The chief minister said that the project will protect the wildlife and make their movement free and completely safe.

Officials associated with the project briefed the Chief Minister about the use of modern technologies and environmental safety measures taken in the construction of the expressway.

Dhami also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari for the rapid construction of the expressway.

The project is likely to be inaugurated later this month or early January. PTI ALM ALM OZ OZ