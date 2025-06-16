Delhi: Delivery boy held for duping e-commerce platforms with fraudulent returns

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) A 22-year-old delivery boy was arrested for allegedly duping e-commerce platforms by replacing returned items with old or used products and submitting them as genuine returns in Delhi's Dwarka, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Kishan, was working with e-commerce platforms and systematically swapped genuine returned products with old or used items and submitted them during routine returns.

An e-FIR was registered at the Bindapur Police Station after complaints surfaced that returned products were being fraudulently replaced, resulting in financial losses to the companies.

"Acting on the complaint, the team traced and apprehended the accused from the Rajapuri area in Uttam Nagar," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

A total of 38 fraudulently exchanged packages were recovered from his possession, Singh said, adding that these included 22 packets of clothing, three wrist watches, two pairs of slippers, one pair of shoes, and other miscellaneous items.

The police also recovered a tablet and a mobile phone linked to previously registered FIRs at the Bindapur and Uttam Nagar Police Stations, he added.

Kishan was booked under relevant provisions of law, and further investigation is underway. PTI SSJ MPL MPL