Delhi: Demolition drive in Harkesh Nagar amid heavy police deployment

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Delhi Government authorities on Tuesday carried out a major anti-encroachment drive in Harkesh Nagar, which is part of the Tughlakabad Assembly constituency, an official said.

Acting against the illegal constructions, bulldozers were deployed to demolish hundreds of unauthorised shops and roadside shanties.

Several residents and shop owners expressed anguish over the action.

Meanwhile, heavy police force has been deployed to maintain law and order during the operation. PTI BM BM MPL MPL