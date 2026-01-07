Delhi demolition drive violence: Portion of mosque's property razed, claims Owaisi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 7 (PTI) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday alleged that a portion of a Waqf-owned property of a mosque in Delhi was demolished and blamed the "black" Waqf (amendment) Act.

An anti-encroachment drive near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan area on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday triggered violence as many people hurled stones at police personnel amid a social media post claiming that the mosque, opposite the Turkman Gate, was being demolished.

Five police personnel were injured in stone pelting, prompting the police to lob tear gas shells. "At 1:30 AM, the property of a mosque near Turkaman Gate was razed. It is a Waqf property as per a gazette notification of 1970. The demolition drive is just the beginning after passing the Waqf Act in Parliament. People should understand the happenings in the country and give a strong message to the ruling parties through their votes," Owaisi said while addressing a rally for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar civic polls.

He alleged that the Delhi High Court had passed an incorrect order despite a Gazette notification issued in 1970 declaring the property as Waqf land.

"The High Court decided the title of the mosque when it had no right to do so. The Delhi Waqf Board also failed to take appropriate legal action by not filing a review petition," he said, adding that the matter would now be taken to the Supreme Court.

Owaisi further alleged that the Waqf Act, which he termed a "black law," was being used to seize Muslim religious properties.

"This law was made by PM Narendra Modi with the support of Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, and Chandrababu Naidu. It is being used to snatch our mosques and graveyards. What happened in Delhi is only the beginning," he said.

He appealed to voters in Maharashtra to oppose Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar in the upcoming local body elections.

"People must vote against those responsible for this Act and stand with AIMIM if they want to protect their religious places," he said.

Speaking about constitutional values, Owaisi said the Preamble of the Constitution begins with “We, the people” and not “Bharat Mata.” Referring to the celebration of 150 years of Vande Mataram in Parliament, he said no one spoke about Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s emphasis on freedom of thought, faith, expression, and religion.

"Ambedkar wrote that this country belongs to everyone, but nobody stood up to say that," Owaisi said.

He also said that the Constitution permits Muslims to worship Allah.

"No Muslim MP said this in Parliament, but I did. I said we will say only ‘La ilaha illallah’. Others bowed their heads, but I did not compromise with the fundamentals of my religion or the Constitution," he added.

Maharashtra AIMIM president Imtiaz Jaleel, who also addressed the rally, said the party lost the previous Lok Sabha elections due to internal divisions.

"The same group is active again in the municipal elections. This time, we are fighting on two fronts — against our political opponents and against people from our own side," he said.

Referring to the recent attack on his car, Jaleel said, AIMIM would not be intimidated.

"Those involved in illegal businesses think they can scare us, but we completed the rally. The police must take action, and we are closely watching the case. We will not be afraid of those who have illegal businesses," he said.

Owaisi also commented on the incident, demanding strict action against those involved.

"I will visit that area in the next few days. I am not afraid. I always go where people challenge me,” he said. PTI AW NSK