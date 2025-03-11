Delhi: Dentist commits suicide in Rohini; husband arrested

New Delhi, March 11 (PTI) A 29-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan in her house at Rohini in northwest Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased's husband, Osho Prajapati, has been arrested in connection with the case, a police officer said. The deceased, a dentist by profession, was reportedly living separately from her husband, he said.

As per police, the woman's father made a PCR call to report the tragic incident. While preliminary inquiry hinted at the woman experiencing some personal difficulties, the exact circumstances prompting her to take the extreme step will be ascertain after the probe, the officer said.

A case under Sections 85 and 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at North Rohini police station, he added. PTI SSJ BM ARI