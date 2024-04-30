Delhi: Dhols, victory slogans accompany BJP's Bansuri Swaraj as she files nomination for LS polls

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) BJP New Delhi candidate Bansuri Swaraj on Tuesday filed her nomination for the Lok Sabha elections, with party workers carrying flags bearing images of Lord Ram and Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrating the occasion by dancing to the beat of dhols and raising victory slogans.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri accompanied Bansuri Swaraj as she filed her nomination at the office of the district magistrate-cum-returning officer.

Locals who gathered to support the BJP candidate expressed hope that Bansuri Swaraj will carry forward the legacy of her late mother Sushma Swaraj.

"I am here to support Bansuri Swaraj. Her mother was a former Delhi chief minister -- the national capital's first woman chief minister. We believe Bansuri Swaraj will be a true representative of her mother and carry forward her legacy," Ashok Rana, a local, told PTI.

"If party leaders have chosen her for New Delhi, we will vote for her and, hopefully, she will serve the country as her mother did," he said.

Party workers and supporters wore saffron clothes and waved flags bearing images of Lord Ram and Modi as Bansuri Swaraj made her way to file her nomination papers.

The streets reverberated with slogans of "Phir ek bar Modi sarkar" and "Hamara neta kaise ho, Bansuri jaisa ho" as her roadshow passed, with both men and women participating in equal numbers.

Speaking on their support for Bansuri Swaraj, another attendee said they took part in the rally due to their support for Modi.

"I am here for Modi. As his team has decided her (Bansuri Swaraj) name, we will support her," said Sushil Jolly.

Jolly (66) also requested youngsters to take part in the elections as they don't have much involvement in the polls which, he said, the country needs.

Placards featuring images of Modi and Bansuri Swaraj were prominently displayed while some attendees wore t-shirts emblazoned with "Team Bansuri".

The roadshow, which started from Tughlak Lane, drew a large number of party workers, leading to traffic disruptions.

As Bansuri Swaraj went inside the returning officer's office to file her papers, they danced to the beat of dhols while waiting for her to come out.

Bansuri Swaraj is one of two women candidates fielded by the BJP in Delhi. She is also the saffron party's youngest candidate in the national capital. PTI NSM SLB SZM