Delhi Directorate of Education, CAQM launch initiative to promote environmental awareness

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) The Delhi Directorate of Education and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), in collaboration with Yuvamanthan, a youth development platform, will launch an initiative called Building a Sustainable Future to engage students, teachers, and parents in fostering sustainable practices at schools.

In a circular issued on Monday, the DoE stated that the program aims to promote awareness of air pollution and sustainability through various activities, including an e-course on environmental issues, student-led research projects, and workshops.

The initiative will also feature programs such as Shunya Audits for Environmental Assessments, district-wide Clean Air Challenges, and e-waste collection drives to encourage practical environmental action, the circular mentioned.

To ensure widespread participation, the Directorate of Education has instructed all heads of government, government-aided, and private unaided schools in Delhi to share details of the initiative with their school communities, it read.

Additionally, District and Zonal Education Officers have been asked to coordinate participation and submit reports on participation, along with the details of a designated person from each school, by March 25, it added. PTI SHB ARD ARD