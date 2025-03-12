Delhi Directorate of Education directs schools to phase out single use plastics

New Delhi, March 12 (PTI) The Delhi Directorate of Education has instructed all government schools to phase out single-use plastics (SUPs), commonly used for serving food and beverages, following a directive from the Department of Environment. In a circular issued on Tuesday, the directorate said, "All Heads of Government and government-aided recognised schools are directed to refrain from using single-use plastics." On February 28, the Department of Environment in its advisory highlighted that SUPs are non-biodegradable and create anaerobic conditions. This hinders composting and natural decomposition, leading to foul odours and environmental hazards.

"Many of these items, including carry bags, packaging films, straws, and cups, are lightweight and can be easily carried by the wind or mixed with other solid waste. They often end up in water bodies, clog drains and sewer systems, and contribute to waterlogging," the advisory said.

It further highlighted that urban stray cattle, often seen looking for food through garbage, may accidentally ingest plastic bags, which can be fatal to them.

When discarded in landfills or the environment, SUPs can take up to a thousand years to decompose. Plastic waste, once it enters the ecosystem, causes a wide range of environmental issues, it added.

The government has identified 19 single-use plastic items to be phased out, including ice cream sticks, wrapping or packaging films around sweet boxes, plastic flags, candy sticks, straws, plastic spoons, and forks.