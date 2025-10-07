Delhi discom TPDDL inks MoU with Bihar power company for training engineers

New Delhi, Oct (PTI) Delhi power discom TPDDL has collaborated with Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) to train engineers for managerial and research-related responsibilities.

The two power companies recently signed an MoU to start a long-term collaboration to train newly recruited and senior engineers for the next five years in various areas of business and organisational development, said a statement from Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited.

The agreement was signed by Praveen Agarwal, chief human resources, TPDDL, and Ram Anugrah Narayan Singh, general manager human resources, BSPHCL.

Under the five-year collaboration, both organisations will exchange intellectual resources and infrastructure to roll out a series of initiatives.

These will include programmes for senior and middle-level executives in areas such as managerial and leadership development, strategic management, innovation, creativity, and corporate social responsibility, the statement said.

The training programme will cover areas such as power distribution management, the latest technology, safety standards and consumer services, it said.

“We are pleased to form an alliance with BSPHCL to train future-ready managers for power distribution sector. This partnership is a step towards shaping the future of India’s power sector," Agarwal said.

Singh said Bihar is rapidly rising up in the national growth rate charts and is gearing up to meet future energy needs for its industrialisation.

He said the MoU will help BSPHCL to leverage TPDDL's cutting-edge learning solutions, experience and resources to prepare a pool of well-trained professionals who can handle the future demand of power distribution in the state.