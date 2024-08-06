Delhi discoms advise caution while flying kites ahead of Independence Day

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Ahead of Independence Day and Rakshabandhan, Delhi's discoms issued an advisory urging people not to use metal-coated manjha for flying kites, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Two discoms (electricity distribution companies) -- BSES and Tata Power -- advised consumers not to use metal-coated manjha (thread) for flying kites as it can conduct electricity.

"As Delhi prepares to celebrate the Independence Day, the sky fills with colourful kites - a tradition cherished by many. However, this festive activity can quickly turn dangerous, even fatal, with the use of metal-coated manjha, a potent conductor of electricity," BSES' official statement said.

"Every year, numerous instances of power disruptions and equipment damage are reported due to metal-coated manjha. It must be noted that disrupting power supply and causing damage to power equipment is punishable under the Electricity Act and the Delhi Police Act," the BSES said further.

Tata Power has also advised consumers to not use the metal thread.

It said, "We request customers to use kite string made of cotton or any other natural fiber instead of the metal-coated thread, as per government regulations, and be mindful of the electrical network." The discom is also conducting special awareness sessions in various government and private schools of Delhi to educate students about the hazards related to flying kites and how to deal with it, the statement added. PTI MHS VIT MSN MNK MNK