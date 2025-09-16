Delhi discoms offer 'tatkal' connections to Durga Puja, Ram Leela organisers

New Delhi, Sept 16 (PTI) Delhi power distribution companies, or discoms, have decided to offer 'tatkal' (temporary) connections to organisers of Durga Puja and Ram Leelas in the city.

The move is aimed at providing 24-hour electricity supply to these venues.

The organisers can apply for power supply through the website, mobile application, WhatsApp number or customer care of the discoms BSES Rajdhani Power Limited and BSES Yamuna Power Limited, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Payments for the 'tatkal' connections can be done online, he said.

"Consumers can now obtain a temporary connection within 24 hours after completing the required formalities. This initiative not only enhances the festive spirit but also contributes to the efforts to reduce air pollution," he said.

The Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL) will also provide 'tatkal' connections within 24 hours for Ram Leela, Durga Puja and other festival venues, said a TPDDL spokesperson.

The applicants simply need to visit the customer care centre at TPDDL's division office to complete easy formalities. Alternatively, consumers can also apply for and make payments through the discom's official website, she said.