Delhi Discoms request consumers to follow safety precautions in view of monsoon rains

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) In view of the monsoon rains, the power discoms in Delhi have issued advisories for the people to protect them from electricity-related incidents.

The Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) is conducting an extensive safety drive, including inspections and maintenance activities, to handle the challenges posed by the upcoming rainy season, said a spokesperson of the discom.

As a part of the pre-monsoon safety drive, the discom is conducting inspections and maintenance of electrical equipment and lines installed in public areas. Leakage testing of 1,73,109 poles, 1734 PWD/MCD poles, 492 ATMs, and 1549 streetlight poles installed in parks have been conducted, she said.

Proper maintenance of the earthing of electrical installations is being done to ensure their effectiveness, she added.

“Our extensive safety measures are designed to ensure that our consumers receive uninterrupted power supply and remain safe during the rains. We urge all our consumers to stay vigilant and follow the safety guidelines issued," said Rajesh Bahl Chief (Operations and Safety) of the TPDDL.

The discom has set up several communication channels for consumers to report any unsafe situation or in case of any hazard, including toll-free number 19124, mobile app TPDDL Connect, whatsApp number 7303482071 and missed call service number 9619619124, the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson of BSES discoms -- BYPL and BRPL -- said the monsoon action plan has an integrated approach undertaking measures to minimise moisture-related breakdowns.

In case of an emergency or a power disruption, consumers can reach the BSES through toll-free numbers 19123/011-49516707 (for south and west Delhi) and 19122/011-41999808 (for east and central Delhi).

Due to water-logging, chances of electricity-related incidents are high during the monsoon season, he said.

Simple precautions will help the consumers stay safe by keeping distance from electrical installations like poles, sub-stations, transformers, cautioning children not to play near such installations, checking of wiring inside home, keeping the main switch off in case of water logging or leakage and installing earth-leakage circuit breaker, he said.