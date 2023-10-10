Delhi DMs pull socks for general election, start looking for locations for polling booths

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) With the Lok Sabha polls inching close, the district magistrates have started looking for locations to set up polling booths, officials said on Tuesday.

The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer has instructed the DMs, who also serve as election officers, to undertake a "rationalisation exercise," they said.

In past elections, it was witnessed that some polling stations had long queues of voters while others had too few lining up outside them.

The rationalisation exercise is meant to correct this lopsidedness, said a senior government official.

The DMs have been asked to explore the possibilities of setting up polling booths at community centres of big housing societies by talking to the resident welfare societies.

Polling stations are traditionally set up at government schools with large campuses. There are over 13,800 polling booths in Delhi at 2,700 locations, with each booth having up to 1,500 votes.

In the Lok Sabha polls, around 1.5 crore voters are expected to cast votes in the national capital, according to official data.

The process for preparation of a fresh voter list has begun and a summary revision exercise will start on October 27 with the publication of the draft electoral roll.

In a recent meeting, the CEO asked the DMs, as also some young IAS officers, to prepare themselves for the polling process by going through rules and regulations. PTI VIT VN VN