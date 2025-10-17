Delhi: Doctors save women after part of brain herniates into nose

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) A 33-year-old woman was saved from a rare and potentially fatal condition in which a portion of her brain had herniated through the skull base into her nasal cavity and sinuses, doctors at a city hospital said on Friday.

The patient had been suffering from persistent nasal blockage and fluid discharge for several months before seeking medical attention at HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, where she underwent treatment, they said.

A team of neurosurgery and ENT specialists performed an eight-hour surgery using advanced endoscopic and transcranial techniques to reposition the brain and reconstruct the skull base.

If the condition was left untreated, the condition could have caused fatal infections, meningitis, neurological damage or severe bleeding.

ENT specialist Dr Ashish Vashishth said the case was particularly challenging due to the delicate nature of the procedure and underscored the importance of early diagnosis and a multidisciplinary approach.

“Almost half of the frontal and basal parts of the brain had herniated, making the operation highly complex. Through careful coordination, we were able to reposition the brain, rebuild the skull base, and ensure the patient’s safe recovery,” he said.

The hospital said the woman has since recovered and is leading a normal life.