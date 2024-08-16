Delhi doctors stage sit-in at Nirman Bhawan, demand justice for Kolkata medic

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Slogans like "We want justice" echoed through the air as thousands of doctors from major hospitals staged a sit-in protest outside the Nirman Bhawan on Friday, demanding safety for medics and justice for the trainee doctor who was raped and brutally murdered in Kolkata.

The Maulana Azad Road was blocked as a large number of doctors protested there, with some wearing black bands on their sleeves.

Hundreds were seen holding posters and Mansi, a female doctor from Lady Hardinge Medical College, held one that read, "Where can we go just to be safe?" "She was at her workplace when she was raped and murdered. We are not safe on the road, and some are not safe even in their homes," Mansi said.

Later in the afternoon, the protesters sat on the road, completely blocking it, leading to diversion of traffic.

The Nirman Bhawan, located near Parliament in Lutyens' Delhi, houses the Ministry of Health besides other departments.

Resident doctors stood on the roadside outside the Nirman Bhawan, with a heavy presence of policemen who had barricaded both sides of the road.

Holding posters and banners, the doctors chanted slogans like 'We want justice', 'No safety, no duty' and 'Awaz do, hum ek hain' to express their anger and concerns about their safety.

Rahul, a resident doctor, expressed the collective grief and anger, saying, "It's been a week since this horrific incident occurred, and we've been protesting for five days. It's unimaginable that a doctor, someone dedicated to saving lives, was brutally raped and murdered. Our demands for justice and protective measures are not unreasonable. They are essential." Six members of the doctors' delegation went inside the Nirman Bhawan to meet government officials.

The decision to hold the protest was made on the eve of Independence Day following a joint meeting of the representatives from multiple resident doctors' associations (RDAs), including those from AIIMS, SIH, MAMC, RML, LHMC, UCMS and DDU.

The associations collectively agreed to implement a common unified action plan aimed at pushing for a central protection Act, which they believe is crucial for safeguarding the interests and lives of healthcare workers across the nation.

The RDAs emphasised this protest is not just a demand for justice but a call for action to prevent further violence and ensure the safety of those on the frontlines of healthcare. PTI NSM NSM MNK MNK