Delhi doctors warn against rising heart risk among young adults, advise early screening

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Delhi doctors on Thursday warned against rising cases of heart disease among younger adults, stressing the need for structured early screening and preventive cardiac evaluation, according to an official statement.

The remarks came as Mahajan Imaging & Labs reported an 85 per cent year-on-year increase in Calcium Scoring CT scans between 2024 and 2025, along with a 36 per cent rise in advanced cardiac imaging volumes.

The diagnostic chain shared the data during a virtual conference titled "Young Hearts at Risk: The Case for Early Cardiac Screening", where experts highlighted a visible shift in the age profile of cardiovascular disease in India.

According to the statement, over 25 per cent of heart attacks in India now occur in individuals under 40, while nearly 15–20 per cent of sudden cardiac arrests are reported in those below 50.

Driven by diabetes, hypertension, obesity, chronic stress, sedentary lifestyles and dyslipidemia, Indians are known to develop coronary artery disease nearly a decade earlier than the western populations.

Dr Praveen Chandra, chairman, Interventional Cardiology at Medanta, said early risk stratification through non-invasive diagnostics can significantly reduce long-term myocardial damage.

"In younger patients, the first manifestation of coronary artery disease is often an acute event. By the time symptoms appear, significant arterial blockage may already be present.

"Early risk stratification through non-invasive diagnostics such as CT Coronary Angiography, calcium scoring, stress imaging and biomarker assessment enables timely intervention," he said.

Dr Harsh Mahajan, founder and chairman of Mahajan Imaging & Labs, said the 85 per cent rise in Calcium Scoring CT scans reflects growing awareness around preventive medicine.

"Cardiovascular disease in India is clearly shifting toward younger age groups. The real opportunity lies in pre-symptomatic detection. Modalities such as Calcium Scoring CT, CT Coronary Angiography and Cardiac MRI allow us to identify plaque burden and vascular changes well before a catastrophic event," he said.

The statement also noted that around 20–21 per cent of individuals who underwent cholesterol testing were found to have abnormal lipid levels. Preventive cardiac investigations such as ECGs, stress echocardiography and treadmill testing have also increased.

The experts called for integrating advanced cardiac diagnostics into routine preventive healthcare pathways, particularly for high-risk individuals, the statement added.