Delhi DoE directs all 12 special schools to ensure inclusive education for students with disability

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has directed all 12 special schools for students with disability to ensure strict implementation of provisions superscribed by Inclusive Education Branch (IEB).

In an order dated October 22, the DoE asked the heads of these schools to submit the Action Taken Report (ATR) by November 5.

According to the order, these measures aim to ensure compliance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016 and the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The statement stated that heads of the 12 special schools are required to follow all the 19 provisions to ensure inclusive education which include allowance of admissions in appropriate classes, availability of online assessments, offer of free aids and appliances, availability of smart classrooms, providing special training in communication and language skills, including Braille and sign language.

Additionally, schools should prepare structured timetables for special education teachers, maintain records of disability certificates and Unique Disability ID (UDID) for all students, conduct detailed case studies for each student and ensure regular assessments, it stated.

"Schools are also required to create adequate facilities, including recreational rooms, multipurpose halls, an emergency room and time-out zones, to support the physical, psychological, medical and social needs and also installation of CCTV cameras for children with disabilities," the statement noted. PTI SHB SHB KSS KSS