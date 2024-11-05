Delhi: DoE directs NIOS to ensure quality education, conducive environment for students

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) The Delhi Directorate of Education on Tuesday directed the heads of National Institutes of Open Schooling (NIOS) to ensure quality education and a supportive learning environment for students.

In a circular, the DoE emphasised providing essential facilities, including libraries, computer labs, physical education, and remedial classes for those struggling with the curriculum along with regular assessments.

It mentioned that students attend morning assemblies, and centres must regularly assess attendance and take timely action against absenteeism. Parents should be informed if students repeatedly miss school.

The NIOS Project Branch currently operates 75 study centres, serving 7,794 students enrolled for the 2024-25 academic session, it stated.

"All heads of NIOS are directed to ensure quality education and create a congenial and conducive environment for NIOS project students," the circular read.

To encourage student achievement, NIOS centres are instructed to display student progress report on notice boards and award certificates for perfect attendance and academic excellence, it stated.

Additionally, teachers are expected to be accountable for student performance. If a teacher's results do not improve their services should be terminated.

"If a teacher does not improve his/her performance, SCN should be issued asking them as to why their services should not be terminated," the circular stated.

The heads of NIOS centres are also instructed to ensure timely class schedules, adequate infrastructure, and clean facilities. In the absence of guest teachers, regular school faculty should be deployed to teach NIOS students for at least three periods a week, it added. PTI SHB NB