Delhi: DoE issues guidelines for admission of students in 'Children with Special Needs' category

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued guidelines for the admission of students in the "Children with Special Needs" category against vacant seats in private schools for the entry level.

Pre-school (nursery), pre-primary (KG) and Class 1 are classified as entry level.

According to the DoE, a computerised draw of lots for online applications from CWSN category students was conducted on Tuesday.

The selected candidates will be informed about their allotted schools through messages within 24 hours of the draw, the DoE said in a statement.

"The selected applicants must report to the allotted school on or before November 22 by 1 pm, along with the required documents, including a printout of the application form, photographs, identification cards (optional) and documentary proof for CWSN status," it added.

The circular mentioned that if a candidate fails to report by the specified date, his candidature will be cancelled.

The DoE has instructed the private unaided recognised schools to assist parents by setting up help desks to guide them through the admission process.

"Schools should also ensure that no admission is denied on frivolous grounds, and that all required documents are accepted in self-attested form," the statement said.

According to the circular, schools must not charge tuition fees from CWSN category students and are required to provide free books, uniforms and writing materials to them before November 22.

An introductory session for all parents, including those of CWSN students, should also be held, the circular said. PTI SHB RC