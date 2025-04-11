Delhi: DoE issues school calendar for 2025-26, lists holidays

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has released the annual school calendar for the academic session 2025-26, detailing the schedule for admissions and holidays.

According to the circular, the academic session began on April 1 and this marks the official start of the new school year across government and government-aided schools in Delhi.

The summer vacation will begin on May 11 and end on June 30. However, teachers will be required to report to schools from June 28.

The autumn break will be from September 29 to October 1 while the winter vacation will be from January 1 to 15.

The circular stated that "planned admissions" for classes VI to IX will be conducted from April 1 to June 30.

However, "non-planned admissions" will take place in three cycles and registration for these will also be held in three corresponding stages, it read.

Further, the circular said, admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act for classes VI to VIII will continue throughout the year at the school level.