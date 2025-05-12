Delhi DOE to launch survey to find, enrol out-of-school children

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) As schools in Delhi close for summer break, the Directorate of Education is set to launch a survey on Tuesday to identify and enrol out-of-school children to ensure every child gets educated.

The DoE has rolled out an Integrated Summer Survey, which will be conducted from May 13 to June 30.

The survey aims at identifying Out-of-School Children (OoSC), especially those with disabilities (CwSN), and facilitating their enrollment in nearby schools, according to a circular released earlier this month.

This summer initiative is part of a joint effort by Samagra Shiksha-Delhi and various educational departments, it said.

Special teams will be formed under the supervision of District Urban Resource Centre Coordinators (DURCCs) and District Coordinators (IEB), with 241 teams deployed across 13 districts of Delhi.

The survey teams will include Resource Persons (CwSN) or Guest Special Education Teachers along with other assigned members, it stated.

These teams will identify children aged below 6, 6-10 years, 11-14 years, and 15-19 years, who are not enrolled in any school. The survey will be conducted between 9 am and 1 pm daily, the circular said.

The DoE stated that all teams will have survey kits and wear ID cards to ensure easy recognition during fieldwork. They will also be responsible for submitting daily updates to the concerned DURCCs and Samagra Shiksha HQ, Delhi, by 5 pm.

Further, the circular instructed all DURCCs to send the survey data to the IEB (HQ) via email, while STC teachers from DOE, MCD, NDMC, and DCB schools will continue their summer duties under DURCC supervision until June 30.

District-level Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator (CRCC) have been directed to remain physically present during the survey and complete all assigned tasks.

The department further said that once the survey concludes, the final list of identified children will be submitted and all OoSC and CwSN children found will be admitted to schools by July 31 and admission data will be updated by August 1.

Additionally, the DoE has mandated that all available support staff such as Aayas, attendants, and helpers working in schools and hostels be utilised during the survey.

These individuals, along with Resource Persons and Guest Special Educators, will also help in the door-to-door verification process, it added.

Samagra Shiksha-Delhi, in collaboration with the DoE, has also launched a digital initiative titled 'Shiksha Aarambh' to gather primary data of never-enrolled children, it stated.

Teams have been instructed to circulate a QR code in all surveyed areas to allow easy access to the form, which can be filled by anyone or on behalf of a child, it added. PTI SHB NB