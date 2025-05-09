Delhi: Domestic help, accomplice arrested for 'stealing' over Rs 1 Cr from businessman's house

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) A 21-year-old domestic help, along with his accomplice, has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than Rs 1 crore from a businessman's house in the Shalimar Bagh area here, police said on Friday.

Anil Kumar alias Karan (21) and Deepak Kumar (26), natives of Bihar, had turned to crime to earn quick money, they added.

Sanjay Aggarwal, a businessman, reported on May 6 that his newly-employed domestic help, Anil, had gone missing, along with Rs 1.25 crore in cash, from his Shalimar Bagh residence.

A case was registered at the Shalimar Bagh police station and a probe initiated. Anil was apprehended during a raid at Ghaziabad.

"During interrogation, Anil confessed to the theft and revealed the involvement of his associate, Deepak Kumar," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Bhisham Singh said.

Police have seized Rs 1.06 crore in cash, along with three bags and a briefcase, from the possession of the accused.

Deepak, who gave shelter to Anil after the alleged theft, was also arrested from a rented accommodation in Ghaziabad.

Further investigation is underway, police said. PTI SSJ MPL RC