Delhi: Domestic help arrested for stealing cash, jewellery worth several lakh

New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) A 21-year-old domestic help has been arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery and cash worth several lakh from his employer's residence here, officials said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Rinku, a native of Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended on Saturday from his rented accommodation in Sangam Vihar.

"A complaint was received from Satinder Singh Chhabra, who alleged that his servant Rinku, had stolen valuables and fled. A case was registered at Barakhamba Road police station and further investigation was taken up," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

During the analysis of Rinku's mobile phone, police detected suspicious UPI transactions involving large sums of money.

"Interrogation revealed his involvement in repeated thefts from the complainant's house," Mahla said.

Police recovered jewellery, including five rings, four studs, a kada, two gold-coloured bracelets, three silver biscuits of 50 grams each, and one silver biscuit of 100 grams from his residence. Cash amounting to Rs 56,800 and some foreign currency, including Euro, Dirham, Ringgit, and Singapore Dollar notes, were also seized, he added.

Police said the accused had earlier worked in Rajouri Garden before securing employment with the Chhabra family in the Kasturba Gandhi Marg area through a placement agency. However, he soon started stealing valuables, allegedly driven by greed.

During interrogation, Rinku allegedly admitted to having sent part of the stolen property to his hometown.

"We are making efforts to recover the remaining valuables. His involvement in similar thefts in other households is also being verified," the DCP said.

Further investigation is underway.