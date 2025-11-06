Delhi: Domestic help held for stealing Rs 4.45 lakh from employer's house

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) A 30-year-old domestic help has been arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 4.45 lakh from his employer's house in southwest Delhi's Sagarpur area, an official said on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Shivam Saxena, had been working at the complainant's home for a long time. He allegedly fled with the cash on October 30, following which an e-FIR was registered.

A police team was constituted to track the accused. Acting on a tip-off, the team traced the suspect in Aligarh and apprehended him on Wednesday, the officer said.

"They also recovered Rs 3.29 lakh from him, along with items worth Rs 25,000 products that he had purchased using the stolen money," he added.

The recovered goods include a washing machine, a gas cylinder, a mobile phone, and clothes.

During the questioning, Saxena allegedly confessed to committing the theft, citing financial distress as the motive. He told the police that he had borrowed money from several people in Sonipat and was under pressure to repay the debts.

"Finding an opportunity, he stole the money from his employer's house and fled to Haridwar, where he switched off his phone to evade arrest," the officer said.

No previous criminal record has been found against the accused, and further investigation is underway, the police said.