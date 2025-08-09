Delhi: Double murder convict nabbed 5 years after jumping parole

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) A 45-year-old man, convicted of killing a pregnant woman and her two-year-old son in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas in 2007, has been re-arrested five years after jumping parole, police said on Saturday.

Police said the accused, Ashok, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2016 for the murder of Sarita and her minor son. His conviction was upheld by the Delhi High Court in 2019.

In February 2020, the high court granted him two weeks' parole on the grounds of his mother's death, but he never returned to jail and was on the run for five years, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team traced him to the outskirts of Sikandrabad and arrested him. PTI BM ANM HIG