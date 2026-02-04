Delhi: DPCC issues notices to 108 units for violating generator emission norms

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has issued show cause notices and sealing memos to 108 industrial and commercial establishments for operating non-compliant diesel generator (DG) sets, officials said on Wednesday.

According to an official statement, the action was taken during an enforcement drive conducted between January 29 and February 3. During this period, teams inspected 300 establishments across the national capital to ensure compliance with directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Officials said the defaulting units were found operating DG sets that had not been upgraded with mandatory emission control systems or converted to cleaner fuel. These omissions constitute a direct violation of CAQM protocols.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the action serves a clear warning against the violation of air pollution norms.

"Diesel generator sets operating without approved emission control systems pose a serious threat to public health and environmental safety. There will be zero tolerance for violations of CAQM directions," Sirsa said.

He added that the government was committed to strict enforcement, adoption of cleaner fuels, and promotion of cleaner technologies to ensure sustained improvement in Delhi’s air quality.

According to officials, the violations pertain to CAQM Directions No. 76 and 87. These rules prohibit the operation of DG sets not fitted with retrofitted emission control devices (RECDs) or dual-fuel kits based on piped natural gas (PNG).

The DPCC will levy environmental compensation on defaulting establishments and calculate penalties according to prescribed norms. DG sets will be permitted to operate only after full compliance with CAQM guidelines, including installation of approved emission control systems or conversion to cleaner fuel, said officials. PTI SGV AKY