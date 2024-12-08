Delhi: DPS hosts flagship events to promote critical thinking, innovation among students

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Delhi Public School in Vasant Vihar, hosted its flagship events -- 'Math-e-Vaganza', a Math Fest, and 'Sci-Spark', an inter-school competition, aimed at fostering critical thinking and innovation among students, according to a statement.

Advertisment

Addressing the event, the chief guest, Defence Secretary R.K. Singh emphasised on the importance of critical thinking and problem-solving for personal and national development.

"It is heartening to see young learners actively engaged in hands-on activities, reflecting India's vision for a progressive and innovative future," Singh said.

He lauded the school's efforts to promote experiential learning and intellectual growth.

Advertisment

Headmistress of the school, Vinita Gupta said Math-e-Vaganza is designed to inspire critical and creative thinking.

Students described the event as both enriching and enjoyable.

Armaan Dabaas, a student, shared his amazement at discovering the creative side of Mathematics beyond classroom lessons.

Advertisment

Another student, Naaz Bhatia, said the activities encouraged her to think outside the box and approach problems with a fresh perspective. PTI SHB OZ OZ