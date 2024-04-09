Delhi: Driver fined Rs 12,500 for multiple violations of traffic regulations

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Taking suo moto cognizance of a viral video, depicting dangerous driving behaviour, the Delhi Traffic Police issued a challan, officials on Tuesday said.

"The video captured a driver recklessly driving a Toyota Urban Cruiser in a zigzag manner and driving on the footpath, posing a serious threat to pedestrians and other road users," the traffic police in a statement said.

The Delhi Traffic Police identified the driver and the vehicle involved in the incident, they said.

Following a thorough investigation, the driver has been prosecuted for multiple violations of traffic regulations.

"Thus, the offending vehicle has been issued a court challan with a possible maximum fine of Rs 12,500," read the statement. PTI BM AS AS AS