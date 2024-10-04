Delhi drug bust: Look out circular issued against Dubai-based business man

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Delhi Police on Friday said they have issued a look out circular (LOC) against an Indian origin Dubai-based businessman, who is suspected to be involved in drug cartel worth Rs 5000 crore busted in the national capital, officials said.

The suspect, identified as Virender Basoya, is believed to be staying in Dubai. He was allegedly running the racket with the help of Tushar Goyal and Jitender Gill alias Jassi, both arrested, from there, they said.

A senior police officer, who is privy to the investigations, while confirming about the LOC against Basoya stated the police is trying to nab the other co-accused into the drug syndicate.

Earlier on Wednesday, the police claimed to have seized over 560 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana, weighing 602 kilogram, estimated to be worth around Rs 5,620 crore from a godown in south Delhi's Mahipalur.

Goyal, who owns the godown, was arrested along with Himanshu Kumar (27) and Aurangzeb Siddiqui (23) of Delhi and Bharat Kumar Jain (48) of Mumbai on the same day.

Another accused Jassi was nabbed from Punjab's Amritsar on Thursday.

The police said that Jassi, a UK resident but Indian national, had come to India to supervise the drug cartel's operations in the country but was planning to escape after the arrest of four members. On Friday, he was produced before the court from where he was sent to ten days police custody for further interrogation.

Another police officer said that Basoya knew Goyal for the past several years. "They knew each other for several years and Goyal also met him once when he travelled abroad," he added.

The officer said that Basoya was already in the drug cartel but later involved Goyal too. He gave the job of handling the drugs in India to Goyal and Jassi to supervise it.

Goyal has confessed to get the consignments twice earlier from aborad and other states of India.

He said the drug, which is confiscated from the godown, had not come from South America countries and Thailand.

The officer added that a few more names of the persons involved in the cartel have surfaced, adding they will be served notices and may be arrested in the coming days. PTI ALK AS AS