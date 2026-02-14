Delhi: Drug control dept carries out enforcement drive in Nangloi

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The Delhi government's drugs control department found violation of rules during a raid at 10 medicine firms in Nangloi area, a statement said on Saturday.

Under the special enforcement drive on the direction of Health minister Pankaj Singh, 12 drug retailers were inspected in Nangloi.

Ten firms were found violating Drugs Rules and 49 drug samples collected for quality testing, it said. Appropriate action was initiated against the violating firms under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

"Public health is our highest priority. No fake or substandard medicines will be tolerated in Delhi. Strict action will continue," Singh said in the statement.

During the inspection, certain firms were also found displaying unauthorised discount offers in violation of the provisions of the act and rules. These boards were removed on the spot, and the firms were directed to strictly adhere to the norms.

"....no fake medicines will be allowed to be sold in Delhi. Enforcement will be intensified wherever violations are found," the health minister asserted.