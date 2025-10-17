Delhi: Drug peddler held with 54,000 Tramadol tablets worth Rs 32 lakh

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 50-year-old alleged drug peddler and seized 54,000 Tramadol Hydrochloride tablets worth more than Rs 32 lakh, an official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the accused, identified as Mohammad Abid, was arrested on October 7 following a raid, police said.

Tramadol hydrochloride is a habit-forming drug and can lead to physical and psychological dependence, abuse, and addiction.

Abid was allegedly found carrying a large carton containing the psychotropic substance, which he was planning to supply in the local market, the police said.

During questioning, the accused disclosed that his relative and associate, Mohammad Javed Khan, was allegedly involved in the supply chain, they said.

Raids were conducted at several locations in Jasola Vihar and Jamia Nagar; however, Khan remains absconding.