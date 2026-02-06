Delhi: Drug syndicate busted, 2 arrested with narcotics valued at over Rs 5 cr

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The Delhi Police has busted a narco-syndicate involved in the supply of contraband NRX medicines with the arrest of two key operatives, an official said on Friday.

The police have recovered 2,604 grams of Alprazolam from the arrested accused, amounting to about 21,000 tablets valued at around Rs 5 crore in the international market, he said.

According to the police, following specific inputs about the illegal supply of contraband, a raid was carried out in the Bhagirath Palace market area of Chandni Chowk.

"On January 16, a team apprehended Manoj Kumar, a resident of Haryana's Rohtak, near a dispensary in Bhagirath Palace while he was allegedly going to supply Alprazolam to a customer. His search led to the recovery of 2352 grams of contraband," the officer said.

During interrogation, Manoj disclosed the involvement of another supplier operating in Delhi. Based on the inputs, the police conducted surveillance and raids, leading to the arrest of Tauhid Alam from the Daryaganj area.

"A further search of his rented premises resulted in the recovery of 252 grams of Alprazolam tablets. Total amount of the contraband is about Rs 5 crore in the international market," the officer said.

Both accused were involved in the supply of contraband medicines such as Alprazolam and Tramadol for several years, they added. Further investigation is underway. PTI BM BM SHS SHS SHS