On Kejriwal's appeal, history-sheeter Firoz Khan claims his finger was inked

New Delhi: A day after former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal peddled the narrative of 'BJP inking finger for cash', a 40-year-old man approached the police in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar on Tuesday, claiming his finger was marked with indelible ink ahead of tomorrow's election.

When he was interrogated, the man was found to be drunk, and none of fingers inked, police said.

The man was identified as Firoz Khan, a history-sheeter from Kailash Nagar area with around 15 cases filed against him.

During questioning, Khan admitted that he fabricated the story to attract media attention.

Investigations are on to determine if there was a political motive behind the allegation, police said.

#WATCH | Firoz Khan, the man who allegedly claimed that his finger has been inked, says, " I didn't call (100), maybe someone from the neighbourhood called...I have no idea...I was drunk...my finger is not inked...these are fake allegations" https://t.co/76G9SLTvJc pic.twitter.com/PpsHyjNqqp — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2025

On Monday, Kejriwal alleged BJP workers would attempt to bribe slum-dwellers by offering Rs 3,000-Rs 5,000 and marking their fingers with black ink to prevent them from voting on election day.

"Take their money, but do not let them put ink on your finger," he urged voters.

Delhi will go to polls tomorrow to elect its chief minister for the next five years.

The counting of votes will take place on Saturday.