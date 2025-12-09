Delhi: Drunken clash leads to stabbing of 18-year-old; 3 apprehended

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Three people, including a minor, have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old multiple times following a drunken altercation in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on December 7 when the police received a PCR call around 11 pm, reporting that a man had been stabbed, they said.

The victim, identified as Gautam, a resident of Wazirpur Industrial Area (WPIA), was found with multiple stab wounds and was shifted to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

Police said the case was initially blind, with no eyewitnesses or identified suspects. A case under Sections 109(1) (Attempt to murder) and 3(5) (Joint liability) of the BNS was registered, and an investigation was launched.

Police analysed CCTV footage, conducted field inquiries and developed technical leads. The footage showed the sequence of events and helped identify the attackers.

Preliminary probe revealed that the victim, who was intoxicated, had quarrelled with several locals and allegedly slapped a juvenile in WPIA. Enraged, the minor and his associates -- Jatin alias Akki (22) and Manish (19), both residents of WPIA -- allegedly attacked him with a dagger, the officer said.

All three were traced and apprehended within hours of the incident, police said, adding that the weapon of offence -- a dagger -- was recovered at the instance of Jatin.

Further investigation is underway, they added. PTI SSJ SSJ MPL MPL