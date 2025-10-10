Delhi: DTC bus catches fire, all passengers safe

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) At least 10 passengers had a narrow escape after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus caught fire in the Mori Gate area on Friday, an official said.

According to the bus conductor, the bus was en route from Narela to Mori Gate when he noticed a technical snag.

"I immediately informed the depot staff, and they advised me to stop near Mori Gate for a technical check. As soon as I halted, a passenger alerted me about the fire. We quickly opened all the doors and evacuated everyone," said Ajay Hooda, the bus conductor.

Even though the fire completely engulfed the bus, no injuries were reported, he added. PTI BM MPL MPL