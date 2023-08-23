Delhi: DTC bus conductor sexually assaults woman, arrested

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a DTC bus conductor who also took her obscene photos and videos in north Delhi’s Timarpur area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused then blackmailed her for more sexual favours, police said, adding he has been arrested.

The woman earlier worked with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) as a typist from 2010 to 2017, and stopped going for the work after having a child, police said.

In her complaint, the woman, a resident of Timarpur, said that she came to live in the area two years ago, where she met the accused.

"One day, the accused came to the woman's house with 'prasad' and told her that he can help her get job in the DTC. She offered him cold drink and went inside the room to bring some documents. She came back and had cold drink and 'prasad', following which she got fainted," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The accused made physical relation with her and took her obscene photos and also made a video. He blackmailed her for more favours, the DCP said.

When she said this to one of the accused's friends, that man also made physical relation with her on the pretext of deleting the photos, Kalsi said, adding that one more friend of the accused took advantage of the situation and did the same with the woman. A case has been registered and the main accused arrested, police said.

Preliminary investigation has suggested that there were four to five people involved in the case, police said, adding teams have been formed to arrest the other accused. PTI NIT NIT KVK KVK