Delhi: DU plants ‘Sindoor’ tree, AUD restores wetlands in World Environment Day drives

New Delhi, June 5 (PTI) The University of Delhi (DU) and BR Ambedkar University here (AUD) marked World Environment Day with tree plantation drives, reinforcing their commitment to sustainability and ecological restoration.

At DU, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh planted a ‘Sindoor’ (vermilion) tree sapling at the historic Vice Regal Lodge, highlighting its cultural, medicinal and national significance, the university said in a statement.

"The Sindoor is not only important for religious and medicinal purposes, but today it also symbolises India’s courage and identity," Singh said, referring to "Operation Sindoor" -- a military response following the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack.

He lauded the armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in strengthening the country’s defence capabilities and strategic outlook.

Singh also encouraged participation in the PM’s 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' 2.0 campaign, which aims to plant 10 crore trees across the country.

He urged students to take responsibility not just for planting, but also nurturing trees, especially in urban areas like Delhi.

In AUD a plantation drive was carried out at its Dheerpur Wetland Project, where 200 saplings were planted -- 100 at the wetlands and 100 on its campus.

The initiative was led by Vice-Chancellor Anu Singh Lather, who was joined by faculty and staff.

"This initiative is part of AUD’s broader commitment to sustainability," Lather said.

"To plant a tree is to express love not only for nature, but for generations yet to come," she said.

The wetland restoration work at Dheerpur is being undertaken under a memorandum of understanding with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and aims to transform the site into a biodiversity hotspot.

Both universities underlined the importance of grassroots environmental action and institutional responsibility in tackling ecological challenges.