Delhi: Dummy bomb exercise conducted at Paschim Vihar market

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Tuesday carried out a 'dummy bomb' detection and disposal exercise at the National Market in Paschim Vihar West as part of heightened security arrangements ahead of Independence Day, an official said.

According to the police, information was received at the Paschim Vihar West control room about the suspected planting of an explosive-like object at the market. "A team immediately reached the spot, cordoned off the area and began a systematic search." The officer further said that a head constable spotted the suspicious object during the search. It was examined and later confirmed to be a dummy device placed for the security drill, the officer added.

"The exercise was aimed at testing the real-time preparedness of the local police and response teams in the event of a bomb threat. Such drills help in evaluating our operational readiness, coordination and response time," he added.

Police said National Market, which attracts a high footfall, was chosen for the drill to ensure the exercise mirrored a real-world scenario. Market-goers were temporarily restricted from entering the area during the search operation, and the situation was normalised soon after the device was secured.

Security in the Outer District has been intensified, ahead of the upcoming national celebrations on August 15.