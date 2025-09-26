Delhi: Dwarka Ramlila Committee to build 210-foot-long effigy of Ravana for Dussehra celebrations

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) The Dwarka Ramlila Committee here is set to build a towering 210-foot-long effigy of Ravana, which will be the main attraction of the celebrations for the second consecutive year.
The committee officials said the massive Ravana structure will cost nearly Rs 11 lakh, with the organisers investing an additional Rs 8 to 10 lakh in procuring green firecrackers, aiming to make the event less harmful for the environment.
Around 50 artisans from outside Delhi have been roped in to build the effigy, officials added.
The grand Ramlila will also be telecast live at 200 locations across the city to reach a wider audience. "Our focus this year is on creating a memorable and devotional experience for the devotees," a committee official said.
The highlight of the event will be a specially designed stage, dedicated to Operation Sindoor, which will serve as the central theme of this year's Ramlila.
The 10-day Hindu festival that began earlier this week will culminate with Dussehra on October 2, a celebration of the victory of good over evil. The day also marks the end of Durga Puja and the Navratri celebrations.