Delhi: E-commerce firm staffer held for stealing company's costly mobile phones

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) An employee of an e-commerce company was arrested for allegedly stealing costly mobile phones from his workplace in southwest Delhi's Sagarpur, police said on Sunday.

Two stolen iPhones and one expensive android handset were recovered from the accused, Manish Kumar alias Bilal, from Mohan Garden in Uttam Nagar, who was held in a joint operation on August 13.

On August 9, after the company reported theft of mobile phones at its Sagarpur office, an e-FIR was registered and an investigation was taken up, police said.

The investigation team zeroed in on Kumar, and based on a tip-off, police apprehended him in the Sagarpur area.

"During interrogation, Kumar, who worked as a team leader at the company, confessed to stealing the devices by cutting off the power supply to the CCTV cameras," a police officer said.

According to the officer, he is an MBA graduate who joined the company around 10 months ago.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said further investigation in the matter is underway.

Kumar exploited his insider access and knowledge of the company's systems to execute the crime, Goel said.