Delhi: E-rickshaw driver held for sexually assaulting minor girl

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) An e-rickshaw driver, who allegedly sexually assaulted a minor girl when she boarded his e-rickshaw near Bara Hindu Rao area of north Delhi, has been arrested, police on Tuesday said.

The victim had boarded his e-rickshaw from ISBT Kashmere Gate, as she had to go Wazirabad, they said.

"On the intervening night of June 12 and 13, an information from Bara Hindu Rao Hospital was received at Civil Lines police station regarding physical assault with a 17-year-old girl. The statement of the victim was recorded and as per her statement, medical examination of the victim was conducted," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena.

An FIR was registered and further investigation was taken up. As per the victim's statement, the search was started in order to arrest the accused, police said.

"As there was no registration plate on the e-rickshaw, it was tough to trace the accused. The incident took place during night hours at around 2.30 am due to which it became more difficult to identify the e-rickshaw or the accused in the CCTV footage," said the DCP.

The officer further said that more than 150 CCTV camera footage at various places like New Delhi Railway Station, Chandni Chowk and Civil Lines were checked.

A trail was made from Civil Lines to Mori Gate as the suspect was seen up to the area of Mori Gate and thereafter he disappeared, police said.

"Accused was identified by his e-rickshaw, as the victim had stated that she had resisted and hit a brick upon the head of the accused person. Later, police nabbed the accused who is 27-year-old," said the DCP.

The accused disclosed that on the intervening night of June 12 and 13, the victim boarded his e-rickshaw to go to Wazirabad and he took her to the forest area near Jal Board Awaas, Bara Hindu Rao, and assaulted her sexually, he added. PTI BM AS AS