Delhi e-rickshaw driver, his associate arrested for stealing Rs 5 lakh from passenger

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) An e-rickshaw driver and his associate were arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 5 lakh from a passenger in north Delhi’s Lahori Gate area, an official said on Thursday.

Shankar (32), the e-rickshaw driver, and Mahender Parmar (34) would target unsuspecting passengers by offering them e-rickshaw rides and then flee with their belongings, he said.

“The case came to light on June 9 when Dinesh Kumar (34) collected cash from Kucha Ghasi Ram area as per his employer’s instructions,” a senior police officer said.

As per Kumar's complaint, he boarded an e-rickshaw at SPM T Point around 4.15 pm. Apart from the driver, there were already two women and a man seated inside, with another man sitting beside the driver, he added.

When they reached near Novelty Cinema, the man sitting next to the driver moved to the passenger seat. “Shortly afterward, the driver stopped at Pilli Kothi and refused to go further, forcing Kumar to get down. It was only then that he noticed the chain of his bag had been opened and the Rs 5 lakh cash in it stolen,” the officer said.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS. Police tracked and apprehended Shankar on Tuesday, following which Mahender was also arrested.

The stolen amount was recovered from their possession.

Police said the duo migrated to Delhi about six months back in search of work. Shankar drove an e-rickshaw which he got on rent, while Parmar was engaged in the sale and purchase of second-hand clothes.

However, they turned to crime as they were not satisfied with their income and due to their addiction to drugs.

"Mahender is particularly skilled in discreetly opening bag chains," an officer said, adding that the gang would deliberately lure victims into the e-rickshaw and then flee after committing the theft.

A third accomplice -- a woman named Geeta -- remains absconding, they said.