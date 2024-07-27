Delhi education minister Atishi interacts with parents at Mega PTM

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) A mega Parents Teachers Meeting (PTM) was conducted across the Delhi government and MCD schools on Saturday, an official statement said.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi visited some of these schools located in East of Kailash and Kalkaji, and interacted with the parents and students there, it added.

During the visit, the AAP minister encouraged parents to participate in the Mega PTM and said it was vital for discussing ways to improve children's learning and performance with teachers.

"The Mega PTM brings parents and teachers together and helps them to make better strategies for the future of children. It is important because the responsibility for children's education and progress does not lie with a single person. Our children will progress only when teachers and parents together pay attention to their studies," she said.

The education minister appealed to parents to spend at least half an hour with their children and try to understand their problems.

"Due to the joint efforts of parents and teachers, schools under the Kejriwal government have been included in the top schools of the country.

And now, it is the turn to make MCD schools world-class. This initiative of Mega PTM is the result of the vision of CM Arvind Kejriwal, which has worked to increase the connection between parents and teachers. It will play an important role in bringing an education revolution in MCD schools," she said.

Delhi has over 1200 government and government-aided schools and over 1500 MCD schools, according to official data.