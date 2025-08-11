Delhi education minister attends Modern School's golden jubilee, pushes for smart classrooms

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Monday attended the golden jubilee celebrations of Modern School in Vasant Vihar, and called upon students to contribute towards nation building.

Speaking at the event, he described the school's 50-year journey as "a story of hard work, dreams and values" that has shaped thousands of responsible citizens.

Linking the milestone with the 79th Independence Day, he urged students to reflect on what they can give back to the country and the city after completing their education.

Highlighting the government's plans, Sood said 21,000 smart classrooms will be built in Delhi schools over the next four years, along with AI-based language labs and attendance systems using facial recognition.

Artificial intelligence will also be used for tasks such as paper evaluation, he added.

The minister stressed that patriotism should be reflected in everyday discipline, such as cleanliness, following traffic rules, and respecting others' rights.

Referring to the "Each One Clean One" campaign launched in the city, he said making cleanliness a habit would be a real contribution to the nation.

Sood said the Delhi government is working to bring facilities in government schools on par with private institutions, and would take inputs from private schools to improve the overall education system.