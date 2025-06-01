Delhi education minister flags off 'Sundays on Cycle' campaign

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood flags off a special edition of the 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative as part of the ongoing Fit India Mission organised in Janakpuri on Sunday to mark World Bicycle Day.

According to a statement by the education minister's office, the campaign, supported by the Directorate of Education, saw participation from school students, local youth, senior citizens and members of residents' welfare associations.

Participants cycled together through the neighbourhood in a show of support for fitness and community engagement.

Addressing the gathering, Sood said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken several significant steps to strengthen the sports ecosystem in the country. Initiatives like the 'Fit India Movement' and 'Khelo India Movement' have become widely popular across India." He said that cycling offers more than physical health benefits. "This initiative is not just about cycling, it is a major step towards promoting fitness, community participation, and building a healthier India," he said.

According to the minister, the Fit India Cycling Drive, which began in New Delhi, has now expanded into a nationwide movement.

Nearly 3 lakh people have participated in the campaign across over 5,500 locations across India, he said.

Sood also referred to Prime Minister Modi's endorsement of the 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative in the 117th episode of his radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', where it was acknowledged as a tool for public health and social welfare.

"Cycling is not just a form of exercise, it is a public movement towards a healthier, greener, and more active India," Sood said, urging Delhi residents to make cycling a part of their daily lives.

"A healthy individual, a healthy family, and a healthy society, together these form the foundation of a Fit India and a New India," he added.